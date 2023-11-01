Salman cites SRK, Aamir in career advice to niece Alizeh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Superstar Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, who is all set to make her Bollywood foray with the high school drama 'Farrey', received a valuable piece of advice from her 'Mamu'.

On Wednesday, during the trailer launch, Salman was asked what advice he gave Alizeh and what the newer generation of actors should learn from the biggest superstars who have been ruling the ruling for decades.

To this actor responded "The kinds of films we are making are going off. As far as films doing well are concerned, I think all the people you are grown up on their films, I think the rest of the guys should do Hindustani content to make Indian films. Wrong time to launch. I made my debut with Maine Pyar Kiya, and Aamir Khan with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, he was a newcomer. Shah Rukh Khan with Deewana, Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante, Akshay Kumar with Khiladi. Then everyone has come up their way."

He added, "Now from here, depending on the destiny of the film, her destiny will not be related to just the destiny of this film. If this film does a fantastic job and she (Alizeh) gets complacent, its khallas. If it works okay and she works 10 times harder, she will come up. All of you guys just don't get complacent, just keep working. No matter what, of chodh k chali gayi, bf chodh k chala gaya, ye ho gaya vo ho gaya, bas kaam karo."

Taking to Instagram Salman treated fans with the trailer clip and captioned it, "Ab hoga inka asli test! #FarreyTrailer out now!"

The trailer showcased the journey of Niyati (Alizeh) from a small town to entering big school. Her parents encourage her to pursue her goal of getting into IIT. As she deals with test stress and school politics, she becomes involved in a cheating ring.

'Farrey' is a word used by students for small chits of paper bearing answers, that they sneak into exam halls.

At the trailer launch, Salman arrived in style.

Salman looked dapper as he posed in a faded olive green jacket that he paired with black t-shirt and matching denim.

He was seen in his new short hair look.

Salman also posed with Alizeh and the entire 'farrey' team, who made a stylish appearance at the event.

'Farrey' is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 24.

Meanwhile, Padhi is known for his much-acclaimed film, 'Budhia Singh: Born to Run', which received a national award.

Apart from that, Padhi also helmed the web series 'Jamtara' seasons 1 and 2 which streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Talking about Salman's work front, he is gearing up for the release of the action-thriller 'Tiger 3'.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3', which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, will hit the theatres on November 12.

