Salman, joined by father Salim Khan, greets cheering crowds outside Galaxy Apts

Mumbai, April 11 In the tradition of Bollywood stars on the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan appeared on the balcony of his Galaxy Apartments pad in Bandra and waved out to thousands of his fans jostling for vantage spots to capture the moment on their phone cameras.

As the twilight skyline lit up with mobile torch lights, Salman paced up and down his balcony with his trademark half smile and greeted the crowds. Giving him company and also saluting the crowd was his father, Salim Khan, the famous half of the Salim-Javed screenwriting duo, who now leads a retired life, unlike his better-known counterpart, Javed Akhtar.

Unlike Shah Rukh Khan, who was his theatrical self on the terrace of his bungalow, Mannat, engaging in acrobatics on the railing as he greeted his fans, Salman was a picture of restraint.

Earlier in the day, Salman, who uncharacteristically did not have an Eid release this year (the slot was kept for the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff action comedy, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'), had announced he would play the titular role in his Eid 2025 release, 'Sikander', helmed by A.R. Murugadass.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor