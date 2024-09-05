Salman Khan all smiles as he interacts with his fan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : Salman Khan has been winning hearts for his heartwarming gesture towards his fans. His latest interaction is proof.

Salman was snapped in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Salman not only exchanged smiles while interacting with a fan but also had a fun chat with her. The video of his interaction went viral.

The elderly lady was heard saying "Maine aapke liye mannat manga hai" (I prayed for you).

Salman was seen listening to her patiently.

Salman looked super stylish in a black blazer and trousers that he paired with a blue shirt.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'.

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. Recently, Salman shared a picture from the sets of the 'Sikandar'. In the picture, Salman is wearing a light blue shirt and smiling at a screen nearby.

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss can be seen sharing a laugh with him.

"Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," he captioned the post.

In May 2024, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film.

"Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!," the post read.

Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

