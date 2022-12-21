Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh dance their heart out to ‘Ved Lavlay’ from Ved

The much awaited track from Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming directorial starring Salman Khan is finally out. Showing off their moves in the song, the track has been crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Ajay Gogavale. "Bhau is Back !! सलमान भाऊंनी वेड लावलय लावलय लावलय. Get ready to grove on this unstoppable madness of #VedLavlay with @beingsalmankhan," Riteish wrote on Twitter. The song opens with Salman making an entrance, sporting his now familiar blue and silver bracelet. He then grabbed and wore a maroon checkered shirt over his blue T-shirt and jeans.

The teaser of the song was released on Saturday, for Ritiesh's birthday. Salman had written while sharing the video on his Instagram post, "Bhau cha birthday aahe (It's Bhau's birthday) - @riteishd Gift to Banta hai. Enjoy." Riteish had commented back, "Bhau my dearest Bhau - I have no words to express how much I love you (green hearts emojis)."Ved will release in theatres in December. Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf, and Shubhankar Tawde are also part of the film. The film also marks Genelia's debut in Marathi films.alman Khan previously made an appearance in Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi movie debut, Lai Bhaari. On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, which was set to release in theatres on December 30, will now hit the theatres on Eid 2023.



