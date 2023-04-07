Salman Khan announces trailer date of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan announced the trailer date of his upcoming flick Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Ka Jaan. The trailer will release on April 10, 2023 with an intense motion poster. The motion poster sees Salman looking intensely with a knife in his hand.

Salman Khan posted the motion poster with the caption, "Let the action begin!..." Giving a hint of the action packed trailer that is in store for us on 10th April. Taking to social media, Megastar Salman Khan shares “Let the action begin! #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Trailer out on April 10th.”

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance.