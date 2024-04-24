Salman Khan arrives in style at 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar''s screening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Superstar Salman Khan grabbed the eyeballs as he attended the star-studded screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' in Mumbai.

He looked dapper in white printed trousers and a black shirt and striking a suave pose for the paparazzi.

The event was also attended by several other celebs including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, Sonam Bajwa, Fardeen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Anand L Rai, Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma, among others.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom.

Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of

Heeramandi.Bhansali Productions shared the trailer on their official Instagram handle. The caption reads, "In the glittering, regal halls of Shahi Mahal, romance and revolution clash in silence...Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sweeping saga of love, loss and liberation - Heeramandi: The Diamond bazaar..Trailer out now!"

The intriguing trailer showcases the lives of courtesans in Heeramandi, Lahore, British India. Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) governs over an aristocratic courtesan house. She plans, fearing no one, until the homecoming of her late nemesis' daughter, Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), which raises problems in the household.

Outside, the city is rolling with revolutionaries seeking India's independence from British domination, with Mallikajaan's daughter, Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari), joining the struggle for freedom.

Meanwhile, Mallikajaan's youngest son, Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal), fantasises about falling in love with the son of a nobleman, Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha), and wishes to escape Heeramandi.

At one point, it gives glimpses of India's freedom struggle and on the other hand, it also shows Mallikajaan and Fareedan face off in an epic battle for the title of Heeramandi's huzoor.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is scheduled to be out on May 1.

The series, which marks Bhansali's debut in the web world, also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.

Talking about Salman Khan, a few days ago, two men opened fire outside his house in Mumbai and it has raised concerns among fans and family members.

Recently Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has expressed his concerns over the firing incident and said that it is a "tough time" for the family.

Speaking to ANI, he shared, "We are his family. It is a tough time for us. And we all as a family stand together."

"I believe that at this point of time, it will not be appropriate for me to give any statement or comment because it is a grave situation. A competent Mumbai Police has done a great job in doing what they're doing, and the matter is still under investigation. So, at this stage, I would just say thank you, to everybody who has sent their love and prayers, that means a lot. And as you all know he's (Salman Khan) back to work so am I," added the 'Antim: The Final Truth' actor.

Earlier, his brother Arbaaz Khan also took to Instagram and released a statement on their family's behalf.

In the post, Arbaaz stated that the particular "disturbing" incident has affected the family.

"The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person in a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously," the statement read.

He also shared that the family is fully cooperating with the Mumbai Police in investigating the matter.

"No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support," Arbaaz wrote.

In a recent development, Delhi crime branch officials on Wednesday reached Mumbai and interrogated the two accused arrested in the Salman Khan firing case.

Both the accused Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were interrogated for about three hours.

