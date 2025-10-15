Salman Khan attends Pankaj Dheer's funeral, pays final tribute to late actor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the funeral of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer on Wednesday, joining family, friends and colleagues in paying his final respects to the late actor.

Pankaj Dheer, best known for his portrayal of Karna in the iconic television series 'Mahabharat', passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. The news of his demise was confirmed toby actor Amit Behl.

Amid heavy security arrangements, Salman Khan arrived at the cremation ground in Mumbai and was seen following Dheer's son, actor Nikitin Dheer, who carried his father's mortal remains for the last rites.

Salman Khan shared the screen with Pankaj Dheer in several popular films, including Sanam Bewafa, Jaagruti, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

The duo shared a long-standing bond that extended beyond the screen. Salman Khan was accompanied by his brother, Arbaaz Khan, who was also present at the funeral to pay his respects.

Pankaj Dheer, a respected figure in both television and cinema, earned immense recognition for his versatile performances. Apart from the Mahabharat, he featured in several acclaimed television shows, including 'Chandrakanta', 'Kanoon', and 'Badho Bahu'.

In addition to his television success, Dheer had a prolific film career, appearing in hit movies including 'Soldier', 'Andaz', 'Baadshah', and 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge'.

The veteran actor's last appearance on television was in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare (2024). He also featured in the 2019 web series Poison, marking his adaptability to new formats of entertainment.

