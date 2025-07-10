Salman Khan attends Sangeeta Bijlani's birthday bash in Mumbai, shares a moment with young fan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stepped out on Wednesday evening to attend the birthday bash of his ex-girlfriend and fellow actor Sangeeta Bijlani, held at a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra.

Salman arrived at the venue dressed casually in a black t-shirt and denim jeans, showcasing his fit physique and new hair color. The 'Sikandar' actor was surrounded by heavy security as he entered and exited the restaurant.

Videos from the event have gone viral on social media. One clip shows Salman sporting a serious expression while posing for the paparazzi. However, his demeanor quickly changed when he spotted a young fan waiting outside the venue. The videos showed his face lit up as he warmly interacted with the child, even posing for a photo.

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who also attended the party, shared several pictures from the evening. One of the photos shows him posing with his wife, Sangeeta, and Salman.

Along with the pictures, Bijlani posted a caption that read, "Happiest birthday @sangeetabijlani9.. Such a sweet soul. I think Bijlanis are special... The day just got better with @beingsalmankhan.. Lots of love, bhai!!! Wifey, you look stunning as always."

During their early years in Bollywood, Salman and Sangeeta met on the set of a TV commercial. They fell in love and dated for several years, making it one of his longest relationships. The couple was even set to marry in the 90s but eventually called off the wedding.

On the work front, Salman Khan is all set to portray an Indian Army officer in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial 'Battle of Galwan.'

He was last seen in 'Sikandar,' alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik, Smita Patil, and Kishore. In Sikandar, Salman played Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot, a man trying to move on from a tragic past. Despite featuring big names, the film, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, underperformed at the box office.

