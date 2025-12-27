Salman Khan Birthday: Bandra-Worli Sea Link Illuminated as Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Turns 60 (Watch Videos)

Mumbai's iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated on Friday night (December 27) to celebrate Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 60th birthday. One of the city's trade mark bridge gave a special tribute to Bhaijaan of B-Town by showing his lightning image with a cake.

Very few people get honoured in this manner at the Sea Link and that scarcity is precisely what elevates the gesture. Commuters and onlookers stopped to view a birthday greeting view which lit up the sky. The moment is quickly captured in a video by the media.

#WATCH | Mumbai | The Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated on the occasion of 60th birthday of Actor Salman Khan. pic.twitter.com/esQw6MIhZj — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2025

In a video of Bandra-Worli Sea Link featuring the Bollywood superstar with his photo on one side and a caption saying "Happy Birthday BHAI." Different photos with different characters he played in several movies were displayed at the Sea Link. Even his Dabangg look and Being Human heart with birthday cake were displayed beside his photos.

The Bollywood superstar was also seen cutting a cake in Maharashtra's Raigad district with his fans. He was seen in a navy blue t-shirt with a knife, cutting a big red colour layer cake with media and people surrounding him.