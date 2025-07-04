Salman Khan Breaks the Internet – Without Saying a Word

In true Salman Khan fashion, the superstar let his presence do all the talking.Earlier today, Salman Khan took to social media and shared what appears to be the first-ever glimpse of his upcoming project — Galwan. The image? Iconic. In a move that perfectly captures his signature style, the superstar quietly revealed what appears to be the first glimpse of his upcoming Galwan project without saying a single word. He simply captioned it:

"Mehnat karo sahi disha mein. Unhi par woh meherbaan, aur banayega unhi ko unke hunar ka pehelwan. In English…you translate.No teaser. No explanation. Just a single image — and the internet went into a frenzy.Fans are already speculating: Is this a war drama? A tribute? A powerful untold story? One thing’s for sure — the silence speaks volumes, and the anticipation is officially sky-high.Set against the name that evokes one of the most intense chapters in modern history, Galwan could mark a new, powerful chapter in Salman Khan’s legendary career.