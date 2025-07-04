Salman Khan Breaks the Internet – Without Saying a Word
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 4, 2025 14:21 IST2025-07-04T14:21:06+5:302025-07-04T14:21:29+5:30
In true Salman Khan fashion, the superstar let his presence do all the talking.Earlier today, Salman Khan took to ...
In true Salman Khan fashion, the superstar let his presence do all the talking.Earlier today, Salman Khan took to social media and shared what appears to be the first-ever glimpse of his upcoming project — Galwan. The image? Iconic. In a move that perfectly captures his signature style, the superstar quietly revealed what appears to be the first glimpse of his upcoming Galwan project without saying a single word. He simply captioned it:
View this post on Instagram
"Mehnat karo sahi disha mein. Unhi par woh meherbaan, aur banayega unhi ko unke hunar ka pehelwan. In English…you translate.No teaser. No explanation. Just a single image — and the internet went into a frenzy.Fans are already speculating: Is this a war drama? A tribute? A powerful untold story? One thing’s for sure — the silence speaks volumes, and the anticipation is officially sky-high.Set against the name that evokes one of the most intense chapters in modern history, Galwan could mark a new, powerful chapter in Salman Khan’s legendary career.Open in app