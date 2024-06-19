Salman Khan commences shoot for Sajid Nadiadwala, AR Murugadoss' film 'Sikandar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : Superstar Salman Khan has started shooting for his most-awaited film 'Sikandar', which is being directed by AR Murugadoss.

On Wednesday, Salman took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of the film.

In the picture, Salman is wearing a light blue shirt and smiled at a screen nearby. Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss can be seen sharing a laugh with him.

"Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar

Directed by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," he captioned the post.

Salman's image from the sets of 'Sikandar' left fans extremely excited.

"Looking very handsome SIKANDAR. all the very best," a social media user commented.

"Wow...can't wait for the film," another one wrote.

In the film, Salman will share screen space with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

In May, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film. "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. The film will hit the theatres on Eid 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor