Salman Khan confirms film with Sooraj Barjatya

Salman Khan and filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya have often collaborated and given blockbuster films. In fact, Barjatya’s 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya turned out to be a breakthrough for Salman. The two last collaborated for the 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.Salman Khan was spotted at Uunchai’s screening, which was held in Mumbai on November 9. The actor brought with him his usual swag, and posed for the paps present at the event. He even held director Sooraj Barjatya’s hand as they posed together. It was during this event that Salman confirmed ‘Prem will return’.

When Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya met at the screening of Uuanchai the paparazzi present there asked if Barjatya is planning to reunite with Salman Khan and continue with the Prem series. To this, Barjatya was quick to reply, “Prem will return.” He also added, “title registered. Salman Khan will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will hit theatres on Eid 2023. Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.