Salman Khan death threat case: Police arrests Dhakad Ram Bishnoi who had sent the mail

The Rajasthan police in a joint operation with Mumbai police on Sunday arrested the accused who sent an email to Bollywood film actor Salman Khan in which he allegedly threatened to kill him. Ishwar Chand Pareek, station house officer (SHO), Luni police station, Jodhpur, said a first information report (FIR) was registered at Mumbai’s Bandra police on March 18 for threatening to kill Salman Khan.

The Mumbai police began investigation and found that the email was sent from Jodhpur in Rajasthan and forwarded the information to Jodhpur police. Further investigation revealed that the email was allegedly sent by one Dhakadram Bishnoi, a resident of Siyago ki Dhani in Jodhpur and the hunt for the accused began. On Sunday, Jodhpur police along with Bandra police station’s assistant sub-inspector Bajrang Jagtap, in a joint operation, detained Dhakadram, 21, and left for Mumbai with the accused.

Punjab-based gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had previously in an interview with a news portal from Tihar jail said that killing Khan was the goal of his life. He had said that the entire situation could be resolved if the actor apologised to the Bishnoi community in their temple in Rajasthan for killing a blackbuck. The Bishnoi community considers blackbuck as a sacred animal.In Jodhpur, Salman Khan was booked in four cases, in two cases, he was booked for allegedly hunting chinkara, one against poaching two blackbucks, in which the Jodhpur trial court sentenced him to five years of imprisonment in 2018, and the fourth for possessing illegal arms.