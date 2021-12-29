Salman Khan drives an auto rickshaw, fans go beserk!

Salman Khan was recently seen driving an auto rickshaw in a busy place near his Panvel farmhouse.In a video that’s doing the rounds, Salman is casually dressed in shorts, T-shirt and a cap. Salman was spotted in Panvel just a few days after celebrating his birthday with his family and friends at the farmhouse. The actor, who turned 56 on Monday, was seen cutting his birthday cake with his niece Ayat. She shares her birthday with the actor.

A day before his birthday, Salman was rushed to the hospital after he was bitten by a snake. He was discharged a few hours later. Later that night, he met with the media outside his farmhouse to assure them and fans that he was fine. On the work front, Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 15. The Colors’ reality show will have its finale on January 16. On the movie front, the superstar is currently shooting for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which featured Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The movie received negative reviews upon its release.

