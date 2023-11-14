Salman Khan drops Alizeh Agnihotri starrer party song 'Machade Tabahi' from 'Farrey'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 : Makers of 'Farrey' starring Alizeh Agnihotri on Tuesday unveiled the second track titled 'Machade Tabahi' of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan dropped his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's song video.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Mach gayi hai Tabahi.. Aap bhi party join karlo!#MachadeTabahi SONG OUT NOW!"

'Machade Tabahi' is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, and composed by Sachin-Jigar. Lyrics of 'Farrey' song penned by Abhishek Dubey.

The video features a group of students including Alizeh Agnihotri dancing their hearts.

As soon as the song was released, fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Recently, makers unveiled the first track titled 'Ghar Pe Party Hai', a party anthem.

Sung by Badshah, Aastha Gill, Mellow D and Sachin-Jigar.

'Farrey' delves into the complexities of human experiences, emotions, and the choices people make when faced with challenging situations.

Earlier, Salman unveiled the trailer of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the poster which he captioned, "Ab hoga inka asli test! #FarreyTrailer out now!"

'Farrey' is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 24.

Meanwhile, Padhi is known for his much-acclaimed film, 'Budhia Singh: Born to Run', which received a national award.

Apart from that, Padhi also helmed the web series 'Jamtara' seasons 1 and 2 which streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

