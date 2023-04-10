Salman Khan drops 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' new poster, ahead of trailer launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 : Actor Salman Khan, on Monday, unveiled a new poster of his upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the poster which he captioned, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan trailer out at 6pm."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq2A3_bI3W2/

In the poster, the 'Dabangg' actor could be seen in a long hair look and showcasing his beast-avatar.

Soon after he dropped the poster, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Hamara Bhai, Hamari Jaan = Salman Khan," a user wrote.

A fan commented, "finally after 4 years Ek baar fir Eid Pe Bhai ka jalwa Hoga."

"Blockbuster loading," fan wrote.

Makers of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' are all set to unveil the official trailer of the film on April 10, 2023.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor