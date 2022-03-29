Salman Khan expresses concern about Bollywood films not working in South, says 'Their films are doing so well here'

Salman Khan on Monday interacted with media after a long time, during his interaction he lauded Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and RRR star Ram Charan, but he also wondered why Bollywood movies not worked in South as their works in Bollywood very well.

Talking about working with Chiranjeevi, he said "It has been a wonderful experience working with him. I have known Chiru Garu for the longest time. He has also been a friend." He further also praised Ram Charan for his performance in RRR "His son (Ram Charan) is also a friend. He has done such a fantastic job in RRR. I just wished him his birthday and on the success of his film. I am very proud of him. It feels so good that he is doing so well" he said.

But the star further experssed concern about Bollywood films not working in South he said, "But I wonder why our films are not doing so well in the south. Their films are doing so well here."

Meanwhile on the work front, Salman will be soon seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. The superstar will also been sharing screen with Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi in Godfather.