Salman Khan Firing Case: Anuj Thapan's Family Suspects Foul Play After Accused Found Dead in Custody

A significant setback has struck the city crime branch as Anuj Thapan (32), purportedly a supplier of weapons linked to the Salman Khan firing case, was found dead within the lockup of the police headquarters at Crawford Market on Wednesday.

A senior police officer has indicated suspicion that Anuj Thapan's demise in custody may have been a result of suicide, although his family has raised allegations of foul play. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam has announced that the State CID will undertake an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Thapan's death.

The lockup, spanning two floors within an aged structure on the premises, accommodated a total of 11 inmates. However, according to crime branch officials, two of them—Vikas Gupta and Sagar Pal, who are purportedly involved in the shooting incident at Khan's residence on April 14—were removed for interrogation on Wednesday.

Officials remained tight-lipped regarding the reasons why Thapan was left alone in custody. Subhash Chander, the second alleged supplier of guns, is currently in judicial custody due to a previous injury. Notably, the building is under surveillance by CCTV cameras.