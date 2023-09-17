Salman Khan, Hema Malini, other B-Town celebs extend birthday wishes to PM Modi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 : As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 today (September 17), B-Town celebs extended their birthday wishes to him.

Actors Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff and many others from the film industry shared their birthday wishes for PM Modi on their social media handles.

Superstar Salman Khan took to X (Formerly Twitter ) and wrote, "Wishing Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday….@narendramodi"

Kangana posted a picture of PM Modi on X. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat. You are not just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is etched in the consciousness of this nation forever. Wishing you a long and healthy life sir @narendramodi #HappyBirthdayModiJi #NarendraModi #narendramodibirthday”

Sunny Deol mentioned, "Happy Birthday our Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, wishing you best of health and happiness always. #HappyBirthdayModiJi"

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a picture of him with PM Modi and wrote, “Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always.”

Actor Sonu Sood also mentioned wishing PM Modi on his birthday, “Wishing our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you pave the way for the holistic development of Bharat with your strong leadership and far-reaching vision.”

Rajkummar Rao posted a photo of himself with PM Modi and shared his best wishes. He also thanked India's Prime Minister for the success of the G20 Summit.

“Happy birthday to you dear @narendramodi ji and many congratulations on the immense success of G20. May God grant you long life and all the happiness. Like this, you keep inspiring us all. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini also shared her warm wishes for the Prime Minister.

She took to X and wrote, “Modi ji @narendramodi stands tall, a beacon light in the modern world with all world leaders looking up to him, admiring the bold, wise decisions he has taken in the interests of our glorious country, India, which is Bharat! Happy birthday to this exemplary leader who leads us by example”

Varun Dhawan also wished the honourable PM and mentioned, “Dear sir, You have the love and adulation of not just our glorious nation! You roar like a lion and the world stands in ovation! Happy birthday PM Narendra Modiji @narendramodi. Jaihind.”

South superstar Kamal Haasan mentioned, “Heartiest birthday greetings to Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji! May you be bestowed with good health and prosperity.@narendramodi”

“A very Happy Birthday to our honourable PM @narendramodi Ji, you are an ultimate leader and the pride of our nation,” wrote Tiger Shroff.

Shilpa Shetty posted a special birthday wish for PM Modi and wrote, "Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shree @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday! Sir, may you be blessed with positivity, strength, happiness, and great health. Aap hamesha Swasth aur Mast rahiye, yahi humare manokaamna hai"

Ektaa R Kapoor also posted, "Happy Birthday to our Honourable PM @narendramodi ji ! Always admired ur vision n grit ! But most thankful for making india so prominent on the world stage Jai hind n happy birthday!"

Singer and musician Adnan Sami wrote, “Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you have a great day and a brilliant year ahead. Wishing you good health and continued success in serving Bharat with all your zeal & fervour & may God bless you with even greater success in elevating the prestige of our beloved nation before the world.”

Adnan posted a series of pictures with PM Modi on his Instagram handle and wished him good health.

