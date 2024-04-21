Salman Khan House Firing: Anmol Bishnoi Declared ‘Wanted Accused In Case

Mumbai police has declared jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as “wanted accused” in connection with the incident of firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai.

Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing outside Salman Khan’s house through a Facebook post following the attack.Earlier, on Tuesday, Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident.

The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination.The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am on the morning of April 14 and fled. CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks.