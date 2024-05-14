Salman Khan House Firing Case: Arrested Accused Reveals Five Names During Interrogation

The court extended police custody for Mohammad Rafiq Sardar Chaudhary, the fifth suspect arrested from Rajasthan in the firing case outside actor Salman Khan's house. Police informed the court that five more names surfaced during Chaudhary's interrogation. He conducted surveillance of Khan's house from April 8 to April 13 and sent a video of the premises to Anmol Bishnoi.

According to Crime Branch sources, Chaudhary disclosed the names of five individuals from Haryana and Rajasthan. A Crime Branch team is currently outside Mumbai.

According to sources, the interrogation of Chaudhary is still ongoing, and he has provided information about five other individuals who were aware of the shooting outside Salman Khan's house. Allegedly, these individuals have assisted the accused in some capacity related to the shooting case.

Investigation sources revealed that Chaudhary facilitated monetary transactions with shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, who carried out the gunfire. Chaudhary also scouted Salman Khan's residence upon arrival in Mumbai and communicated with Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godara. His arrest occurred in Bansi village, Nagaur district, Rajasthan.

Further revelations indicated Chaudhary's interactions with Pal and Gupta, providing them substantial sums sourced from the Bishnoi gang. Police sources elaborated that Anmol Bishnoi and Godara orchestrated Chaudhary's involvement, tasking him with delivering funds and promising rewards.

Chaudhary, formerly in the dairy business in Dongari, shifted focus post-pandemic closure, connecting with Ankit Aroda and joining the Bishnoi gang. He occasionally visited Mumbai to meet his brother in Kurla.

Chaudhary's encounter with Pal and Gupta preceded their arrest, prompting his escape from Kurla to his village upon learning of their apprehension. Godara oversees Bishnoi's operations, conducting conference calls with Chaudhary and Anmol through a communication app. Godara, reportedly in America with Bishnoi, faces multiple charges according to Mumbai police.

Recently, Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended two Punjab suspects for supplying weapons to the shooters involved in the incident. Anuj Thapan tragically ended his life in police custody. Chaudhary's involvement in reconnaissance targeting other residences is under scrutiny, suggesting a wider network connected to similar criminal activities.