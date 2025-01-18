Salman Khan is set to unleash his ‘inner superhero’

Mumbai, Jan 18 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to bring out his “inner Avenger” for his label Being Human.

Salman took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself holding a Captain America shield.

He wrote: “Gear up for something super, something heroic! @marvel_india for the first Avenger himself... stay tuned with @beinghumanclothing for an exciting journey ahead. #JustBeingHuman #CaptainAmericaXBeingHumanclothing #Marvel #ComingSoon.”

In other news, Salman, who is currently seen hosting the 18th edition of “Bigg Boss”, will be joined by the cast and crew of his upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’.

Sources close to the development suggest that Salman will be joined by the cast and crew of the show. The finale promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, with the possibility of fun-filled moments.

‘Sikandar’ marks the star’s return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’. The teaser is further elevated by an electrifying background score composed by the acclaimed Santosh Narayanan, whose music perfectly complements the intensity and grandeur of the visuals.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for ‘Ghajini’, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan. ‘Sikandar’ marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick’, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.

Earlier, the superstar fulfilled the dream of a specially challenged kid by allowing him to host "Bigg Boss 18". The actor welcomed the specially-abled child on the sets of the show, greeting him with a bright smile. As the boy expressed his desire to host the show, Salman invited him on stage and gave him the opportunity to live his dream.

Talking about "Bigg Boss 18", the show is all set to have its finale on January 19. Contestants who have made it to the finale week include Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor