Salman Khan is the perfect choice for Hindi ‘Daku Maharaj’: Pragya Jaiswal

Mumbai, Jan 30 Actress Pragya Jaiswal recently revealed her ideal choice for the lead role in the Hindi remake of her film "Daku Maharaj."

When asked about the actor who could best portray the notorious dacoit, Pragya instantly picked Salman Khan. She highlighted Salman’s remarkable skills in action scenes, particularly his impressive horse-riding abilities, which she believes would add authenticity and energy to the role.

In an interview with IANS, the actress mentioned, “I think Salman Khan sir would make a great dacoit. There’s a lot of horse riding in the film, and he’s so good at it. He’d really bring the character to life.”

Jaiswal also shared insights into her decision to take on the intense and unique role in "Daku Maharaj." When asked about what made her choose this challenging character, Pragya stated, “Initially, when I met the director for the first time, he mentioned during the success meet of his previous film that I seemed hesitant about the role. When we did the look test, I learned about the part where my character gets pregnant and the intense scenes involved. Honestly, I felt a bit scared at first.”

“However, as an actor, I realized that this was an incredible opportunity—challenging and very different from anything I had done before. It excited me to step out of my comfort zone, and I’m so glad I took on the challenge,” she added.

Pragya further spoke about the challenges she faced while shooting an intense action sequence for the film.

“The action sequences were physically demanding. There’s one particular scene where my character, Kaveri, who is pregnant, has to fight to protect her village. It’s a powerful moment that highlights her strength and determination. I loved portraying that scene because it challenges the typical depiction of pregnant women in films. It was empowering to see Kaveri fighting for something greater than herself, putting her personal needs aside. That moment stands out as one of the most memorable scenes for me,” Jaiswal explained.

On a related note, “Daku Maharaj” also starred Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Bobby Deol. The film was released on January 12, 2025, and the movie has been inching towards crossing Rs. 100 crore at the box office.

