Salman Khan issues official notice to warn fans about fake US show, says "legal action will be taken"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 : Bollywood star Salman Khan issued an official statement to warn his fans about the fake event announcement claiming that he will be making an appearance in the United States.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, Salman posted a statement and captioned it, "Official Notice!"

The notice read, "This is to inform that neither Mr Salman Khan nor any of his affiliated companies or teams are organizing any upcoming concerts, appearances in the USA in 2024. Any claims suggesting that Mr Khan will be performing are completely false."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_-31GoTAX5/

Warning against the fake event, the notice also mentioned, "Please do not trust any emails, messages, or advertisements promoting such events. Legal action will be taken against anyone found falsely using Mr Salman Khan's name for fraudulent purposes."

Meanwhile, embracing the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, Salman recently visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's home with his sister Arpita for Ganpati darshan.

Eknath Shinde took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Some of the pictures featured Salman Khan and his sister Arpita Khan taking part in Ganpati puja.

Salman stole everyone's attention with his casual look.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Salman will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'.

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. Recently, Salman shared a picture from the sets of the 'Sikandar'. In the picture, Salman is wearing a light blue shirt and smiling at a screen nearby.

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss can be seen sharing a laugh with him.

"Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," he captioned the post.

In May 2024, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film.

"Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!," the post read.

Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update, and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor