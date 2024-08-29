Salman Khan joins Amruta Fadnavis in campaign for eco-friendly Ganpati idols in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadbavis' wife Amruta and actor Salman Khan on Wednesday attended an event and appealed for eco-friendly Ganpati idols for the upcoming Ganpati festival in Mumbai.

"Today, there is an event which celebrates responsibility. Our Ganeshotsav will be celebrated on 7th September. Children have made Ganesh idols using mud and other eco-friendly items. They have become our ambassadors and are telling us to definitely take our traditions forward, in an eco-friendly way," Amruta told ANI.

"It will go a long way and our future generations will also benefit from it. On one hand, tradition and on the other hand, our eco-friendly practices, so that nature remains happy and our traditions also remain happy, so these children will showcase how we can do this," she added.

Salman's sister Alvira and actress Sonali Bendre, too, attended the event.

In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, Salman and Sonali were seen greeting each other with a warm hug. They were also seated together.

The event, organized by the Divyaj Foundation as part of the "Bacche Bole Morya" initiative, aimed to encourage the use of sustainable practices during Ganesh Chaturthi.

The initiative focused on educating children about the importance of using biodegradable materials to prevent environmental harm caused by non-biodegradable idols.

During the event, students from BMC schools across Mumbai showcased eco-friendly Ganesh idols they had made from natural materials. Their efforts highlighted the role of the younger generation in protecting the environment and promoting sustainable traditions.

The evening also featured cultural performances, with renowned singers Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher.

