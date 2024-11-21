Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor's 'Biwi No.1' to be re-released in theatres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 : Nostalgia alert! Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer 'Biwi No. 1' is all set to be re-released in cinema halls.

On Thursday, producer Vashu Bhagnani shared the update, disclosing the re-release date of the hit film, which also starred Tabu, Sushmita Sen and Anil Kapoor.

The movie was originally released in 1999, and now it will return to theatres on November 29.

Excited about the re-release, producer Vashu Bhagnani in a press note said, "Biwi No. 1 holds a special place in our hearts. The movie connected with audiences against all odds and won the hearts of millions. Bringing it back to the big screen gives us a chance to relive the laughter and fun, especially with its amazing star cast. The magic of this film is timeless, and we want every cinegoer to remember the joy of laughter."

Director David Dhawan also expressed equal enthusiasm.

"Audiences still talk about the film's humor and the joy it brought to families. Comedy films are best enjoyed when watched in a group and on the big screen. Re-releasing Biwi No. 1 will give fans a chance to celebrate those memories and introduce new viewers," he shared.

The comedy drama revolves around the life of Prem as Salman Khan, a successful businessman who is married to Pooja as Karisma Kapoor. Prem's life takes a dramatic turn when he meets Rupali as Sushmita Sen, a glamorous model, and they begin an affair.

Unbeknownst to Prem, Pooja is aware of his infidelity and decides to teach him a lesson by pretending to be an ideal wife while planning her own revenge.

'Biwi No. 1' received a positive response from the audience and was the second highest-grossing film of Bollywood in 1999. The film's soundtrack, composed by Anu Malik, became immensely popular, featuring hit songs like 'Chunari Chunari', 'Ishq Sona' and 'Mujhe Maaf Karna'.

Saif Ali Khan appeared in a special cameo in the film.

