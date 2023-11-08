Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif among other celebs at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Superstar Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anil Kapoor were among Bollywood celebrites who attended the producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash party in Mumbai.

Taurani, known for hosting grand Diwali parties every year in Mumbai, did it this year too on Tuesday night.

The producer's party is incomplete with the presence of Salman Khan and the 'Dabangg' star turned up true to tradition. The 'Dabangg' actor ditched traditional outfit to don a casual yellow shirt and distressed jeans.

Salman's 'Tiger 3' co-star Katrina Kaif, also a frequent attendee at Taurani's parties, arrived dressed in beautiful brown lehenga.

With heavy work all over her outfit, she opted for minimal jewellery.

She looked stunning in the sequined number which she paired with her signature makeup look and her smile. She finished off with minimal jewellery, a bindi and untied hair. Her open hair definitely accentuated her ethnic look.

Katrina Kaif was seen posing with Kabir Khan's wife Mini Mathur.

Taurani and his wife Varsha Taurani were graceful hosts of the star-studded Diwali bash.

Rakesh Roshan posed with his wife Pinky Roshan for the paparazzi.

Hrithik Roshan's niece Pashmina Roshan looked stunning in a red lehenga with a red velvet blouse.

Lovebirds Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh twinned in ivory outfits for a Diwali bash.

Ishaan Khatter, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Pippa' was snapped at the party in the traditional ensemble.

Ibrahim Ali Khan wore an embellished maroon blazer with white pants.

Twinning in black, Sonu Sood arrived with his wife Sonali.

Looking handsome like always actor Anil Kapoor attended the party in a floral printed kurta and salwar.

Govinda arrived with his wife Sunita Ahuja and his daughter and son- Tina Ahuja, and Yashvardan

Nushrratt Bharuccha exuded festive vibes in a vibrant-coloured lehenga choli.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu posed together and had fun banter with shutterbugs at the venue.

Ayushmann Khurrana dressed in his festive best.

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party was a star-studded bash. It also marked the presence of Jackie Shroff, Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Sanjay, Maheep Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Vidya Balan, among others.

On Sunday, fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted Diwali party, several stars including Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Suraj Pancholi, Sakshi Dhoni, Aditya Thackeray, Meezan Jaffrey, Sobhita Dhulipala, Radhika Madan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Freddy Daruwala, Janhvi Kapoor, Veer Pahariya, Shikhar Pahariya, Bhumi Pednekar, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Chunkey Panday, Sanya Malhotra, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Ekta Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted at the event.

Now, let's see who is next to host Diwali bash in B-Town.

