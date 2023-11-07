Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' to have 12-action sequences

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Superstar Salman Khan is all set to set the screen on fire with his action-packed avatar in the upcoming film 'Tiger 3'.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

'Tiger 3' will have the most number of action sequences in a YRF Spy Universe film.

Talking about it, director Maneesh Sharma revealed, "Salman and Katrina are Tiger and Zoya - India's biggest action duo - but it's not just for actions' sake. This is their story. They've always been in conflict together, their relationship has grown as the stakes have grown. And now the stakes are even greater- so the action has to follow suit!"

He said that the action sequences in 'Tiger 3' are at par with big Hollywood action films of our times!

"This film has relentless pace because of the clear and immediate peril our duo face, and it only heightens the action. We have 12 amazing action sequences each of which will keep you on the edge of your seat. And on IMAX they look absolutely world class - I want our fans to be so proud of seeing their hero's in sequences that stand up to a global audience," he added.

'Tiger 3' is all set to hit the theatres on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Maneesh said, "We built this film and its sequences so that when you go to the hall the tempo and tension keep rising all the way to an amazing climax. I can't wait to experience the film in cinemas with Tiger and Zoya's fans!"

The 2-minute-50-second-long trailer featured Salman as India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss.

