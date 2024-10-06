Salman Khan launches Bigg Boss 18 with 'time-travel' twist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : In an electrifying kickoff, Salman Khan launched the highly anticipated 18th season of 'Bigg Boss' with the theme "Time Ka Taandav," promising viewers an exhilarating blend of past, present, and future.

The grand premiere, which is airing on Colors TV and JioCinema, offered a glimpse into the luxurious new house that contestants will call home.

Viewers were treated to an extensive tour showcasing a spacious living room, an expansive kitchen, and an intriguing confession room.

Notably, the house features a unique jail area designed to resemble a cave, adding an extra layer of excitement to the show.

During the premiere, Salman engaged in a captivating conversation with his past and future selves, creating a whimsical narrative around the theme.

The host expressed surprise when he encountered his AI-generated future self, who claimed he would still be hosting 'Bigg Boss' in its 38th season. "You must work hard and do the film 'Prem'," his past self advised.

As revealed in a behind-the-scenes clip shared by Colors TV, the show's tagline emphasized the chaos to come: "Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga!"

This season, Bigg Boss is set to unveil the contestants' futures, which stated, "Iss baar Bigg Boss jante hain gharwalon ka future."

The competition this season features 18 contestants vying for the coveted winner's trophy, with a substantial prize money on the line.

Last year's winner, Munawar Faruqui, has set the bar high for this new cohort.

Adding a spiritual dimension to the premiere, spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya made an appearance as a guest.

Bigg Boss 18 is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, blending drama, strategy, and now, an intriguing theme of time travel.

