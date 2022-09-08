Salman Khan leases commercial space in Mumbai for 89 lakhs per month

Actor Salman Khan has leased an area of 27,650 sqft spread over four floors to TNSI Retail Private Limited, a subsidiary of Future Retail Limited, in Mumbai at a rent of around Rs 89.6 lakh per month for two years. The lease was renewed on September 5.

The lease agreement for commercial premises located on the lower ground floor, ground floor, first floor and second floor at Santacruz West in Mumbai has been renewed between licensor Salman Khan and licensee TNSI Retail Private Limited, the documents showed. The monthly rent for the first year is Rs 89.6 lakh and Rs 94.08 lakh from the second year onwards. The company has paid a security deposit of Rs 2.68 crore, the documents showed.The chargeable area is 27,650 sqft and 23,042 sqft is the carpet area.The lease deed comes with a rent escalation clause of 5 percent increase at the end of 12 months. A deposit of Rs 2.68 crore was paid for this agreement while the stamp duty paid by the parties involved was Rs 5.87 lakh.