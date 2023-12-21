Salman Khan looks dapper as he attends producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 : Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday marked his presence at the star-studded birthday bash of film producer Anand Pandit in Mumbai.

The 'Dabangg' actor looked dapper as she donned a black suit over a blue shirt.

Several pictures of the actor posing at the bash surfaced on social media.

Apart from him, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Kajol, Sharman Joshi, Annu Kapoor, Milap Zaveri, Ameesha Patel, and newlywed couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laisharm also attended the grand bash.

Producer Anand Pandit is known for his films like 'Chehre', 'The Big Bull', 'Thank God', and 'Total Dhamaal' among others.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

However, Salman has still not announced his next project.

