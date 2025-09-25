Salman Khan opens up on suffering immense pain during nerve disorder, says "You would not want your biggest enemy to have it"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : Bollywood actor Salman Khan offered a rare glimpse into his personal life, speaking about his health scare on the premiere episode of 'Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle' on Amazon Prime.

Salman arrived on the show for the very first episode alongside former co-star and close friend Aamir Khan, as he got candid about life, work, and more.

Revealing that he suffered from 'Trigeminal Neuralgia' - a neurological disease, Salman spoke about how he had extreme pain, which made his everyday activities almost impossible.

"You have to live with it. There are a lot of people surviving with bypass surgeries, heart conditions and much more. When I had trigeminal neuralgia, that pain was...you won't want your biggest enemy to have it. I suffered it for seven-and-a-half years. It used to pain every 4-5 minutes. It would happen suddenly," the actor said.

Salman also recalled how the condition made him struggle with basic things, as he would take an hour and a half to have breakfast.

"For an omelette, I couldn't chew it, so I had to force myself, hurt myself and take as much pain, so I could get rid of a meal," he continued.

On the show, Salman Khan also revealed taking about 750 mg of painkillers for the pain, thinking that it was some dental issue. "I was asked when this pain would go away, and I said that it reduces a bit and keeps coming back when I have a drink or two. That is when they realised it was about a nerve thing," he stated.

The actor recalled an incident from the sets of his 2007 film, 'Partner' and shared, "Lara (Dutta) was there. She removed a strand of hair from my face, and I felt pain. I was like 'Wow Lara, you're electrifying! That's when it started."

While sharing his painful experiences, Salman claimed that his condition is called the "suicidal disease.

While assuring that his condition is much better now, Salman admitted to still suffering from health conditions like an aneurysm and arteriovenous malformation.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, trigeminal neuralgia (TN) is a type of chronic pain disorder that involves sudden attacks of severe facial pain. It affects the trigeminal nerve, or the fifth cranial nerve, which provides feeling and nerve signalling to parts of the head and face.

