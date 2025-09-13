Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta at the Raj Niwas in Leh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 13 : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, at Raj Niwas in Leh on Saturday.

Dressed in a blue shirt and a denim jeans, Salman Khan had a pleasant meeting with the Ladakh's LG as they were seen smiling during a conversation.

Salman also recieved a Thangka Canvas painting from the Ladakh's LG, which featured a view of Buddha's life in a traditional Buddhist art style. The duo posed with the painting, signifying the pleasant meeting at the Raj Niwas in Leh.

The Office of the Lt. Governor of Ladakh shared the news of Salman Khan's courtesy visit on their X handle on Saturday. They wrote, "Bollywood icon Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to the Hon'ble Lt. Governor Shri @KavinderGupta at the Raj Niwas, #Leh."

Bollywood icon Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to the Hon’ble Lt. Governor Shri @KavinderGupta at the Raj Niwas, #Leh. pic.twitter.com/YByFcy8diS— Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) September 13, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

The courtesy visit of Salman Khan came amid his shooting schedule in Leh for his upcoming film 'Battle of Galwan'. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for his much-anticipated film 'Battle of Galwan'.

Earlier this month, the actor dropped the picture on his Instagram handle in which Salman is seen in a military uniform. His rugged moustache and commanding gaze reflected fierce patriotism.

Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial 'Battle of Galwan', which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.

Twenty Indian soldiers had died during the Galwan Valley clash on June 16, 2020, five years ago, while the Chinese side also faced heavy casualties.

Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and undertaking a range of activities such as surveying border areas to stop a "possible" Chinese aggression.

Since the clashes, India and China have disengaged from various border areas steadily and have also created a buffer zone in various regions. Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film.

The announcement video showcased Salman with bloodstains on his face and sheer patriotism in his eyes. It further elaborates on the film's theme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor