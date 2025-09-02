Salman Khan pays visit to Ashish Shelar's house for Ganpati Darshan; offers prayers barefoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : Superstar Salman Khan on Monday visited Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar's residence for Ganpati Darshan. The actor was seen barefoot as he entered the premises to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Best known for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with enthusiasm every year, the actor once again joined the festivities with great joy.

Dressed in a checkered shirt and blue pants, he offered prayers with folded hands. Bhaijaan was seen surrounded by heavy security, bodyguards, and a convoy of cars.

Just last week, Salman and his family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with music, dhols, and heartfelt rituals. The superstar shared a video on Instagram where each family member took turns carrying Bappa before the immersion, making it a deeply personal celebration.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival, starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada'. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss' action drama 'Sikandar,' opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He will next appear in 'Battle of Galwan,' where he plays an Indian Army soldier in a film inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.

He is currently winning hearts on television as the host of 'Bigg Boss 19.' The season this year carries the theme "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar."

