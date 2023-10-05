Salman Khan poses with director Sooraj Barjatya at 'Dono' premiere in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday evening arrived at the grand premiere of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol's debut film 'Dono' in Mumbai.

Salman was seen posing with director Sooraj Barjatya at the event.

The 'Dabangg' actor looked handsome as he donned a black shirt paired with black pant. He was seen in a clean shaved look.

Salman received a warm welcome from actor Aamir Khan at the premiere.

The 'Andaz Apna Apna' duo were seen posing for the camera along with Aamir's son Junaid.

'Dono' also marks the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish and the acting debut of Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma.

Talking about Rajveer, Paloma and Avnish's first film, Salman said, "This film should do for Avnish, Rajveer and Paloma what it did to you (Sooraj Barjatya), me and Bhagyashree."

Salman and Sooraj have collaborated on films like, 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!', 'Hum Saath Saath Hai', and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

'Dono' is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) - friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) - a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

The film promises to be an "urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart."

Talking about Salman's work front, he will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif.

'Tiger 3' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

