Salman Khan poses with family in Sohail Khan's latest post, check it out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 : The Khan family, who never miss a chance to prove they are the epitome of family goals, have done it yet again as superstar Salman Khan and his siblings came together for a picture that has left fans admiring their close bond.

Actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan shared a family picture on Instagram, featuring the Khan siblings and their parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan.

In the picture, Salman Khan is seen posing alongside his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz, sisters Arpita and Alvira, and their parents. Salma Khan looks elegant in an ethnic outfit, while the rest of the family opted for casual looks.

Sohail captioned the post with "Blessed," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Check out the post

https://www.instagram.com/p/DC1MvzxsJUw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen in his upcoming action entertainer, 'Sikandar'.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set for an Eid 2025 release.

In the film, Salman will share screen space with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

In May, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film. "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

Apart from this, Salman has 'Kick 2' and Aditya Chopra's 'Tiger Vs Pathaan.

The actor is currently hosting the TV show 'Bigg Boss' 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor