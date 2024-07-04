Salman Khan praises Vicky Kaushal's dance moves in 'Tauba Tauba' from 'Bad Newz'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Vicky Kaushal's electrifying dance moves in the song 'Tauba Tauba' from his upcoming film 'Bad Newz' have earned widespread praise, with Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan lauding the actor's performance.

Salman Khan took to his Instagram to express his admiration for Vicky Kaushal's dance moves.

Sharing the song's video, Salman wrote, "Great moves Vicky, song looking good. Best wishes."

The gesture from the superstar added to the buzz surrounding the song, which has been trending since its release earlier this week.

'Tauba Tauba' showcases Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri grooving to its upbeat tunes, capturing the audience's attention with their energetic performance.

Hrithik Roshan also chimed in with praise, commenting on Vicky's dance video, "Well done man. Love the style."

Reacting to Hrithik's appreciation, Vicky Kaushal expressed his excitement on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the comment and captioning it, "And good night to me...Jeevan= Safal."

Directed by Anand Tiwari, 'Bad Newz' promises to be a refreshing take on comedy-drama, exploring the complexities of heteropaternal superfecundation amidst a backdrop of humour and chaos.

The film's trailer, which was recently released, introduces Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as protagonists navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas, with Triptii Dimri adding to the comic mayhem.

'Bad Newz' takes a fresh spin on the genre, promising an emotional rollercoaster laced with rib-tickling humour.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

The film, scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, is set to hit theatres on July 19.

