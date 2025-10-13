Salman Khan Questions Tanya Mittal 's Game Plan After Malti Chahar Pool Incident on Bigg Boss 19 (Watch Video)

After entry of Malti Chahar, Bigg Boss season 19 has total changed as she gave a reality check to many contestant about their game. Malti had locked horns with many contestants last week, but she had most fight and discussion with Tanya Mittal one of the most talked contestant of season. During a task Malti deliberately threw Tanya into Swimming pool even after she saw that she was wearing saree. Malti point out and told members that Tanya wear saree during task to avoid playing task. On other hand Tanya was seen crying after the task. On Saturday's weekend Ka Var Salman Khan pointed out the Tanya's game plan and exposed her.

Learning from the previous Weekend Ka Vaar, the makers did a lot of homework this time. While Salman Khan responded to accusations of bias against him, he also gave a thorough lecture to Tanya Mittal. He sarcasticly reprimanded her for crying. Tanya Mittal also admitted that she was upset by wild card contestant Malti's feedback, in which she mentioned her family, calling them liars and double standards, which she did not like.

What did Salman Khan say?

Salman Khan began his talk by sarcastically addressing Tanya: "Tanya, you're the most intelligent and cultured person here. Perhaps I should order you a large cutout of the Taj Mahal, Delhi dal, London biscuits, and Dubai baklava, since Malti's wrath has so overwhelmed you. Can you answer without crying?" Tanya replied that she was upset by Malti's feedback, which included concerns about her family's well-being after her departure and accusations of double standards and lying. She expressed feeling hurt by being called a liar.

Salman's Reply to Tanya

"You asked Malti for feedback, and unfortunately, it wasn't what your heart or mind wanted to hear. If you're not lying, then why are you upset? How can Malti be wrong by telling what she saw? When people meet your real family, they'll know what's true and what's false. Let those who think you're faking it, let them be." Salman then questioned Tanya's crying after being pushed into the pool during the nomination task. Salman said, "You were seen having fun in the pool before, and you even asked Farhana to push you, so what was the point when Malti did the same thing?" Tanya deflected the question, saying, "I miss my mother a lot, and because she gave the sari as the reason, I felt very sad."

Salman replied, "That reason may be wrong for you, but not for her." Malti then defended herself, saying, "I know Tanya wears a sari to attract attention before such tasks. If she hadn't worn a sari, I would have chosen someone else; she did it just to garner sympathy."

Watch: Salman Gives Tanya Reality Check

Salman Addressed Tanya's Cry

Salman polled the housemates about Tanya's tears, and none agreed they were justified. Addressing Tanya directly, Salman noted the inconsistencies in her explanations, referencing the house's constant surveillance. Despite this, he asserted her crying was justified, citing her independent travels, entrepreneurial endeavors against parental opposition, and the trauma of being thrown into a deep pool despite not knowing how to swim. He argued that the housemates' dismissive reaction to the pool incident was insensitive, given her struggles.

Concluding, Salman criticized Tanya for contradicting herself. He acknowledged her strategic gameplay, highlighting her calculated alliances and manipulations, but cautioned that it was confusing the audience. He accused her of playing the "sympathy card," contrasting her reaction to the pool challenge with the other contestants' responses and suggesting she amplified the event for attention and screen time.