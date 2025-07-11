Salman Khan Quits Alcohol, Junk Food for ‘Battle of Galwan’; 59-Year-Old Undergoes High-Altitude Training

Salman Khan, after Sikandar, will be next seen in the Battle of Galwan. The intense first look of the film, featuring a bloodied Salman, was unveiled last weekend. While details of the details of the cast have been kept under wraps, it is now revealed that the superstar actor will undergo intense training for the Apoorva Lakhia,directorial. According to a India Today report, film’s first schedule will be shot in the challenging terrain of Leh. To prepare, for the role Salman roped in a personal trainer and is following a strict fitness regimen.

As part of his prep, the actor has completely given up alcohol and is cutting down on carbohydrates. After Sikandar, Khan has become particularly conscious of his physique and is focused on shedding fat to appear leaner and fitter for the role.In addition to weight training, Khan is running and doing cardio in a high-pressure chamber installed in his gym. This setup allows him to acclimatise his body to the high-altitude conditions he'll face during filming. He has also eliminated junk food and fizzy drinks from his diet. Salman Khan had recently confirmed Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan with a motion poster. There were speculations about Salman working on a movie about the Galwan Valley clash of 2020 between the Indian and Chinese troops on the disputed borders of Ladakh, and it was confirmed with the motion poster. The actor is yet to confirm his next project after Battle of Galwan.

The Galwan Valley clash in 2020 was a deadly confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, a disputed border region in Ladakh, India. The clash, which occurred on June 15, resulted in casualties on both sides, marking the first fatalities in the Sino-Indian border conflict in nearly 45 years. The fighting involved hand-to-hand combat using sticks and stones, as firearms were prohibited in the area.