Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna to begin shooting for action thriller 'Sikandar' on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 : Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to kickstart shooting for the much-anticipated action thriller 'Sikandar'.

The highly-anticipated film has already piqued fans' interest and the latest update builds more excitement among fans.

On Monday, the film's production house Nadiadwala Grandson treated fans to this new update.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

They captioned the post, which read, "#NGEFamily is super excited to share the date of our first day of shoot for #Sikandar on the 18th of June with the BIGGEST Air Action sequence! #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss. Releasing in cinemas EID 2025."

Last month, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film and wrote, "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Apart from this, Salman will be seen in Aditya Chopra's 'Tiger Vs Pathaan.'

Rashmika, on the other hand, will next be seen in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The film will feature Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil in prominent roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024.

She will also be seen in 'Kubera', which stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh. 'Kubera' is all set to release in theatres on December 31 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor