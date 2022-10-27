Salman Khan recovers from dengue, superstar to commence Bigg Boss shoot

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is back to hosting the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode after recovering from dengue. The episode will also see Katrina Kaif along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar coming as celebrity guests on the show. Last week, Karan Johar was seen hosting the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode as Salman Khan was down with dengue.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday carried out an inspection at his residence in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments to locate possible mosquito breeding spots. The civic official’s search was part of a larger inspection, which included six other buildings located along the same road in Bandra. According to officials, breeding spots of aedes mosquitoes were identified inside the premises of Galaxy Apartments. No notices were served to the occupants of the building.