Salman Khan returns as host on 'Bigg Boss 17'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : Salman Khan is back as a host on the show 'Bigg Boss 17'. He made a grand entry by performing on some of his hit numbers.

He has indicated that this season's candidates will be more explosive than a bomb, thus they will need to use all three of their facultiesdil, dimaag, and dumto succeed. This year may also see the introduction of some new rules and regulations.

Bigg Boss 17's house this time is separated into three homes this time. The first residence is Dil, and the residents there will be romantically inclined folks. The intelligent contestants who are Bigg Boss' favourites will be placed in the second house, which is for Dimaag. Those who possess Dum should live in the third home. Bias, favouritism, and entertainment will all be present in this season of Bigg Boss.

The first contestant introduced in the house is model and actor Mannara. Salman Khan introduces contestant Mannara Chopra, who is Priyanka and Parineeti's paternal cousin. She made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Zid'.

Salman introduced her, saying, "There are many Chopras in this industry. And now Mannara is here. I want to tell you all that she isn't here because of her hard work. She is here because of her talent. She is a star in South Indian Films."

Salman also spoke about her recent kissing controversy, to which Mannara said, "My director was meeting me after such a long time and like a fatherly love he kissed me on my cheek. I had to then come to Mumbai to give a clarification about the whole incident. It wasn't supposed to be controversial but it got viral in no time."

Mannara entered the "Dil" house after being given the option to choose from among the three Bigg Boss houses. Making sure other candidates are aware of the rules and behaviour expected in the Bigg Boss house is her role.

The second contender to enter the Bigg Boss house is Munawar Faruqui. He claimed that despite being offered to host the programme the previous season, the agreement fell through due to financial difficulties. Salman asked Munawar to recite some Shayari also.

