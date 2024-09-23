Salman Khan returns for Bigg Boss 18: 'Time Ka Tandav' theme revealed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : The highly anticipated 18th season of 'Bigg Boss' is set to premiere on October 6 at 9 PM, with Salman Khan returning as host.

This marks his comeback after skipping 'Bigg Boss OTT 3,' which was hosted by his 'No Entry' co-star, Anil Kapoor.

The first promo for 'Bigg Boss 18,' released last week, featured only Salman's voice introducing this season's theme: 'Time Ka Tandav' (the havoc of time).

A new promotional clip aired on Sunday night, showcasing Salman in a dark blue shirt and black suit, standing atop a massive ticking clock.

In the video, he elaborates on the theme, stating that while the Bigg Boss eye has traditionally focused on the present, it will now also explore the past and future.

The promo is visually captivating, with Salman embarking on a journey reminiscent of a time machine, surrounded by hourglasses, masks, and cameras.

He concludes with a powerful reiteration of the season's theme, 'Time ka Tandav.'

The accompanying Instagram post from Colors TV emphasizes the excitement, stating, "Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaayega!" (An earthquake will strike the house this time, because the havoc of time will dominate Bigg Boss).

Salman Khan has been a staple of the show since its fourth season in 2010, having also hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' on JioCinema.

The inaugural season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

The previous season, 'Bigg Boss 17,' saw stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerge as the winner.

With Salman back at the helm, fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an exciting and unpredictable season.

