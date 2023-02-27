Salman Khan said he found Baazigar ‘too negative’ and requested mother angle to be added

The 1993 crime thriller Baazigar helmed by Abbas–Mustan, was a huge milestone in Shah Rukh Khan’s career. The actor played an anti-hero in the movie. We know that the film was earlier pitched to Salman Khan, who rejected it. Following this, SRK came on board and the rest is history.

Now, Salman has revealed that, although he rejected the film, he gave an input in the film’s script, which became an important angle. During his recent visit to The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman said that it was his suggestion to include the emotional mother angle in the film because he felt that the character was “too negative.” It was the Dabangg actor’s father and celebrated screenwriter Salim Khan who thought of this. The role of the mother was played by Rakhee Gulzar.

Salman said, “I liked Baazigar, but I found the character too negative. So, I told Abbas-Mustan to add a mother-like character. Both the brothers laughed at us, saying that this is very cliche. This was dad’s suggestion that he is doing this for his mother. Anyway, we left the film and SRK signed the film.”

Salman added that Abbas-Mustan were later thankful to him for the suggestion. “They saw the film. After the entire film was completed, they called me and said that mother idea that you had na, we are adding to the film. Thank you very much.”After the enormous success of Baazigar, SRK became an overnight star and this played a role in him buying his famous bungalow called Mannat. Salman has said this on more than one occasion that the bungalow is standing in Bandstand Bandra (locality in Mumbai where the bungalow is) because he rejected Baazigar.