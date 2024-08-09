Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt's cameo in AP Dhillon's 'Old Money' garners attention of fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 : Singer AP Dhillon's new single 'Old Money' is out and interestingly, it features Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

In the song's music video, fans can see Salman Khan unleashing his action avatar to save AP Dhillon from goons. Salman's swag is on point.

At the end of the clip, Sanjay Dutt appears introduced himself as "Dutt Sahab" to AP, a moniker reserved for his late father and legendary actor Sunil Dutt. Sanjay then tells AP that he should be known for his work, and not for his violence.

Sharing the song's link, AP Dhillon took to Instagram and thanked Salman and Sanjay for collaborating with him.

"Old Money Out Now Shoutout to Bhai and Baba for Believing in the Boy," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-b1pFZs4vM/?hl=en

Fans have flooded the comment section with praise.

"Loved it....Salman and Sanjay together," a social media user commented.

"Too good," another user wrote.

Speaking more about the track, AP said, "'Old Money' is the perfect way for me to start my next era. I came up with a concept that was influenced by all my favourite action movies that I grew up watching. Shoutout to bhai and baba for believing in the boy! I hope you love it as much as I do."

Expressing excitement about the collaboration earlier, Salman gave a shout-out to AP Dhillon.

"Singer toh tha he acha, ab AP as an actor. Bring it on singing action star," Salman wrote on his Instagram Story.

AP Dhillon (real name Amritpal Singh Dhillon) has inked a deal with Republic Records in alliance with Universal Music Canada.

Dhillon's first release on the label will be 'Old Money', a new single and video arrived today, with a new album, 'The Brownprint', following two weeks later, on August 23.

Last year, AP Dhillon came up with his docu-series 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' that gave audience a glimpse into his journey. The project majorly focused on how Amritpal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as AP Dhillon, migrated to Canada and soon established himself as a leading singer, despite the hurdles he faced.

