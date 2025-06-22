Salman Khan says he took inspiration from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam for Tere Naam look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Even after two decades, 'Tere Naam' remains one of Salman Khan's most memorable films not just for its emotional story but also for his iconic hairstyle. Now, Salman has revealed something surprising about that very look.

In the first episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show' (Season 3), the 59-year-old actor shared that his hairstyle in Tere Naam was actually inspired by none other than the former President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

"Ye Tere Naam ka jo look hai, woh actually inspired tha Abdul Kalam saab se," Salman said during the chat with host Kapil Sharma. (My hairstyle in Tere Naam was inspired by Abdul Kalam Sir.)

He also mentioned that Rahul Roy had a similar hairstyle before, but for Tere Naam, he imagined a small-town character who would have long hair. "I thought that small-town heroes always had long hair. All the old-school heroes had it too - that's where the inspiration came from," he added.

Directed by the late Satish Kaushik, Tere Naam was released in 2003 and starred Salman as Radhe and Bhumika Chawla as Nirjala. It was a remake of the 1999 Tamil film Sethu, which originally starred actor Vikram. Though the film received mixed responses from audiences, it was remembered for Salman's intense performance and its music. The film also marked Bhumika Chawla's debut in Hindi cinema.

During the show, Salman also opened up about a recent incident in which a woman managed to sneak into Salman Khan's home at Galaxy Apartments. The topic came up when Kapil jokingly asked him about fans showing up at his residence with suitcases. Salman confirmed that something like that had indeed happened recently.

"Yes, something like that recently happened. There were security guards outside. A woman told them she wanted to head up to the fourth floor, and she entered. She rang the doorbell, and our servant opened the door. The servant was shocked because the lady said, 'Salman called me over.' Obviously, the servant saw her and was sure I definitely didn't call her. She was a fan, so she was escorted out," said the 'Sikandar' actor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor