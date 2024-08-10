Salman Khan shares release date of 'Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has revealed the first look of the anticipated docuseries 'Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story.'

Salman, took to his Instagram account to share the poster on Saturday. He expressed his excitement about bringing this important story to audiences worldwide.

Along with the poster, Salman added a caption that read, "Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar in and as Angry Young Men" #AngryYoungMenOnPrime, New Series, Aug 20."

The docuseries will take viewers through the journey of Salim-Javed, the legendary screenwriting duo who revolutionized Hindi cinema in the 1970s with their powerful storytelling, behind some of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters of the era, including Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Don.

The legendary duo has contributed numerous unforgettable films to Indian cinema, with Sholay standing out as a groundbreaking milestone in cinematic history. Their other notable works include Seeta Aur Geeta, Trishul, Shaan, Shakti and Kala Patthar.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, Angry Young Men is executive produced by Salman Khan along with Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

The series marks the directorial debut of Namrata Rao and features personal narrations from Salim-Javed, as well as insights from notable figures in Indian cinema.

Angry Young Men will be available exclusively on Prime Video, reaching audiences in India and over 240 countries and territories.

