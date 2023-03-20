Salman Khan sings 'Jee Rahe The Hum' for Pooja Hedge in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', check out teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 : Actor Salman Khan unveiled the teaser of the romantic song from his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Taking to Instagram, Salman treated fans with a glimpse of the song titled 'Jee Rahe The Hum'.

The video begins with Salman walking the streets in a long hairstyle and casual look. To impress his love, he dances for her and shows his moves.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqAC80HokjB/

In the video, he is seen romancing Pooja Hegde in a beautiful romantic backdrop with chandeliers around them in a dimly lit room and they even perform a free fall move and stop before touching the ground.

The song is sung by Salman, composed by Amaal Malik and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Sharing the song teaser, he wrote, "Fall in Love with 'Falling in Love.... Jee Rahe The Hum out tomorrow."

The full song will be released on March 21.

Also, the song made Salman's fans nostalgic and reminded them of the actor's 'Hangover' song.

One of the users wrote, "Voice of sallu Bhai."

"Hangover wali feeling," another wrote.

Another comment read, "Pyar ka Hangover.#Salman bhai hangover wali feel."

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first song of the film 'Naiyo Lagda' which received massive responses from the fans.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background."

The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid.

Salman also has 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in his kitty. Tiger 3 is extremely special as it will have Shah Rukh Khan's cameo.

As per a trade source, SRK will start shooting for his role in Tiger 3 in April.

"Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission," the source said.

Tiger 3 will release on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

