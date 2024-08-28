Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre spotted together at event, fans reminded of Prem-Preeti jodi from 'Hum Saath - Saath Hain'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : Loved watching '90s film 'Hum Saath - Saath Hain'? If yes, then the recent appearance of Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday will definitely leave you nostalgic.

Earlier in the day, Salman and Sonali arrived at the event aimed to promote eco-friendly celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. Salman's sister Alvira and actress Sonali Bendre, too, attended the event.

In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, Salman and Sonali can be seen greeting each other with a warm hug. They were also seated together.

In no time, their pictures and videos from the event went viral, reminding fans of 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' film. In the movie, Salman (Prem) and Sonali (Preeti) essayed the roles of each other's love interests.

Reacting to the visuals, a fan on Instagram commented, "Please someone cast them together again."

"Haye Prem and Preeti are back," another social media user wrote.

"Hum Saath Saath Hain memories relived," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'.

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. Recently, Salman shared a picture from the sets of the 'Sikandar'. In the picture, Salman is wearing a light blue shirt and smiling at a screen nearby.

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss can be seen sharing a laugh with him.

"Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," he captioned the post.

In May 2024, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film.

"Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!," the post read.

Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

Sonali was last seen in the second season of OTT show 'The Broken News'.

