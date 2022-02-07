Salman Khan-starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' locked for Eid 2023

Mumbai, Feb 7 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is all set to release on Eid 2023.

A statement read: "Sajid Nadiadwala's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, directed by Farhad Samji, to release in cinemas on Eid 2023."

In 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Salman will be presented in a completely new avatar. The look is currently being decided upon.

It also stars Pooja Hegde. She is playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman's character.

"Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" is directed by Farhad Samji.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor